Several months ago, the lock on my dryer door broke. I found a quick solution to it, and then I basically ignored it – after all, the dryer still worked, even if it took a little magic to make it happen.
However, this week I decided it was time to get it fixed, aware that band-aids only last so long, and I didn’t want to find myself suddenly without a dryer.
Usually, it’s a two-appointment situation. The repair guy comes out, looks at it, and then orders some parts. Then, he comes back a few weeks later for the actual repair. It’s generally a slow process getting stuff fixed.
But not this time.
The repair guy arrived, took one look at the problem and said, “I have the right part in my truck!”
And not 10 minutes later, the dryer was fixed, and the repair guy was on his way.
I wish all appliance repair visits were like this one!