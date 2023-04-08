Have you ever had to think about whether people see you as “one of the good ones”? No matter if it’s race, gender, orientation, disability, religion or something else that singles one out, it’s a phrase familiar to anyone whose difference is perceived first. Shakespeare’s words about the world being a stage take on deeper meaning because your life is an ongoing performance where people might very well decide what they’ve thought about your group is true based on what they’ve seen from you. It feels great when you accomplish something amazing but a lot of the time, it’s tiring. It’s the way these things go; if you’re going to form an opinion, who wouldn’t think first of their own encounters? And yet, I really feel for everyone tethered to the stage. It takes a grip on the way you see yourself. I hope we can all afford each other the dignity of being human first by remembering that before making value judgments.
First Take: all the world's a stage
Tags
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.