Have you ever had to think about whether people see you as “one of the good ones”? No matter if it’s race, gender, orientation, disability, religion or something else that singles one out, it’s a phrase familiar to anyone whose difference is perceived first. Shakespeare’s words about the world being a stage take on deeper meaning because your life is an ongoing performance where people might very well decide what they’ve thought about your group is true based on what they’ve seen from you. It feels great when you accomplish something amazing but a lot of the time, it’s tiring. It’s the way these things go; if you’re going to form an opinion, who wouldn’t think first of their own encounters? And yet, I really feel for everyone tethered to the stage. It takes a grip on the way you see yourself. I hope we can all afford each other the dignity of being human first by remembering that before making value judgments.

