I never imagined myself not having toilet paper. I’m not thinking about this because people are hoarding it. My family did run out, but thanks to relatives, we have some again. For now.
I recently saw a video posted by a missionary serving in West Africa. People in her village don’t use toilet paper. Instead, every bathroom is equipped with a tea kettle. I’ll let you figure that one out.
She noted that toilet paper is extremely expensive. It’s imported and costs about a dollar or two per roll. This in a country where people live on a dollar a day.
People also cut old clothes into pieces which are washed and hung to dry. The sun’s ultraviolet rays help disinfect them, which is good since they don’t have hot water.
Believe me, after watching her video, I’ve come to appreciate toilet paper much more! I just hope I can find some on the shelves when I need it again. But if not, she gave me some good ideas!