I took advantage of last weekend’s holiday and flew to Virginia (with a face mask and generous amount of sanitizer in tow, don’t worry) to celebrate the gifts of family and freedom with hamburgers, hot dogs (or “hot dawgs,” as they tend to be called below the Mason-Dixon line) and 79% humidity. Quintessential Americana.
Since moving to the other side of the continent, time spent with family has become even more precious, and wading the waters and bracing against the riptides of this pandemic has heightened my awareness to the sobering reality that life is a vapor and time, though some days dragging and some days fleeting, truly is precious.
Pandemic or not, I hope it can be said of us that we made the most of the time we were given. Dial the phone numbers you know almost as well as your own, drop a postcard in the mail, book the plane ticket — don’t pass up an opportunity to let those nearest and dearest to you know that they’re just that. Near and dear, even across the miles.