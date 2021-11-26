Thanks-giving always is a time for reflection. While enjoying my holiday feast during a quiet evening at home yesterday, I was reminded how lucky I am to have such a caring and loving family.
We may be separated by distance but we are close in spirit. Although I initially feared that my siblings and I would drift apart after the deaths of our parents and a beloved sister, that has not been the case. In fact, our bond is stronger than ever.
We communicate every day via group text. When I hear my text alert sound first thing in the morning, I know it is my brother sending us a prayer to inspire us and help us get through the day.
It was his birthday Wednesday and the group text was flooded with greetings from family members that I’m sure made him feel special and loved.
That’s my family for you. I truly am blessed.