Someone shared an anecdote of an elderly man who was asked how it was like to be old and to know that the majority of his life was behind him. He replied that he had always been the same age. The voice inside of his head had never aged. He watched his body age and his faculties dull, but the person he was inside never got tired.
The lesson? “The next time you encounter an elderly person, look at them and know they are still a child, just as you are still a child, and children will always need love, attention and purpose.”