The other day I was working remotely from home and was experie-ncing some technical problems. I needed someone in the office to check something on my work computer to which I was connected.
I called one of my young co-workers and he answered pretty quickly. I explained the situation to him and we spoke for about three minutes before I asked him, “Well, can you check my computer, please?”
Momentarily dead silence.
Then he comes back on and says, “Uh, I can’t at the moment. I’m in the bathroom!”
“What?!” I exclaim as I burst into laughter. “Call me when you’re done!”
Five minutes later he calls and we resolve the issue.
I don’t know whether this is a generational thing, but I never bring my cellphone with me into the bathroom. But I have younger friends who carry on entire conversations while seated on the toilet.
Call me a potty-pooper, but this practice just seems way too personal!