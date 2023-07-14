The other day I was working remotely from home and was experie-ncing some technical problems. I needed someone in the office to check something on my work computer to which I was connected.

I called one of my young co-workers and he answered pretty quickly. I explained the situation to him and we spoke for about three minutes before I asked him, “Well, can you check my computer, please?”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you