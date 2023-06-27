It’s no secret that Astros and Dodger fans don’t get along, the reasons are obvious.
I was born and raised in Houston, spending my childhood at Minute Maid Park watching players like Biggio and Bagwell.
I supported them through the cheating scandal, but as a baseball fan I can understand and appreciate the frustrations of my counterparts.
This Sunday, I braved the trek to Dodger Stadium to hopefully see the Astros avoid a sweep while also checking off a bucket-list ballpark for me.
Wearing full Astros regalia, I was fully expecting to be harassed by salty Dodger fans looking to get an easy slug in on an undeserving bystander.
Instead, I was met with very few remarks and a couple lingering glances, but under the 70-degree Los Angeles sky, I was treated like a guest in a very intimidating group of patrons, while also seeing an extra-inning Astros W.
Don’t think that the extra innings didn’t make me sweat, though. That would’ve been quite the walk of shame.
