As many of you also have probably done, I have watched the video of a customer thwarting an attempted armed robbery at a Foothills convenience store last week. I watched it with two of my colleagues at work and what immediately struck us was how slight the guy brandishing the gun looked. The customer, who is a Marine veteran and is much bigger than the would-be robber, had no problem taking him down.
Turns out that the reason the armed guy looked so small is because he is a boy of 14! Yes, 14!
What the heck is a 14 year old doing trying to rob a store? Where does a young teen get a gun? I guess I’m just naive and looking at the world through my rose-colored glasses because when I think of 14-year-old boys, I imagine them passing their time by playing sports or video games or flirting awkwardly with girls – not arming themselves and trying to rob stores.
The customer who prevented the robbery has been hailed as a hero, and rightfully so. And the teen who was arrested deserves all the punishment he gets. Still, my mind is having difficulty processing that he is only 14 – 14!