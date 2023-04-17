It’s said laughing improves your well-being and can increase your longevity.
I don’t know how much Al Jaffee laughed out loud, but he had a biting wit he displayed in each issue of Mad Magazine. And he lived a long time.
Jaffee, who died a week ago at 102, was a contributor to the humor magazine for decades and holds the Guinness World Record as the longest career cartoonist.
If, like me, you grew up in the late 1960s and early ‘70s, you couldn’t wait for each new issue of the magazine that parodied all that was hallowed. Jaffee and the rest of the Mad gang didn’t just lampoon sacred cows; they harpooned them.
Jaffee penned one feature called “Snappy Answers to Stupid Questions,” and I used to try to memorize his snarky replies so I could spring them on cue on others.
In hindsight, I’m mildly surprised parents let their kids indulge themselves in the irreverent and gallows humor of Mad.
But I’m glad they did.
