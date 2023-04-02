It’s been a very busy time these past few days. Not only am I in the middle of moving, but I’m in the middle of a very, you could say, spiritual season. And April will be just as busy!

A very important event is coming up, and I’d like to extend an invitation. As many of you know, I’m one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and every year we observe the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death. This year it falls on the evening of Tuesday, April 4.

