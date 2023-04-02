It’s been a very busy time these past few days. Not only am I in the middle of moving, but I’m in the middle of a very, you could say, spiritual season. And April will be just as busy!
A very important event is coming up, and I’d like to extend an invitation. As many of you know, I’m one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and every year we observe the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death. This year it falls on the evening of Tuesday, April 4.
The memorial will be held at Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout Yuma, with a videoconferencing option available. Check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the home page of jw.org for local addresses and meeting times. Look for the “Memorial” tab or specific details. Admission is free, and no registration is required.
Nearly 20 million people across the globe are expected to attend this annual observance. I’ll be one of them, and you’re all invited to join us as well.