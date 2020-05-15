A few weeks ago I wrote about Tom Hanks, the friendly neighborhood feline responsible for my evolution into a “cat person.” He’s been appearing in random intervals lately, making his presence known with a couple of loud and melodramatic “meows” from the other side of my front door. Every once in a while he slips inside when he thinks I’m not looking, and sometimes he really is successful with his stealth.
Like the other night, when I was opening a package of Oreos and suddenly there was Tom Hanks, sitting in my kitchen as if he belonged there. I bought cat treats specifically for these occasions (another thing I never thought I’d do); sometimes they’re the only thing that will lure him outside again. He’s a bit on the “fluffy” side, and there’s a part of me that wonders where else he’s been getting snacks from. Maybe he eats Oreos there, who knows?