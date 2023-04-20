I made it a mission recently to eliminate things I pay for that my family no longer uses.
It’s been a somewhat fascinating process.
Once upon a time, if you wanted to add a premium channel to your cable, you had to call the cable company to do so. And getting rid of it was a challenge, which always meant a lengthy phone call.
Now, I just look at our subscriptions through Apple, review the list, and click the “Cancel Subscription” button for each one we no longer use. It’s way easier.
Then, I reviewed bank statements to see what else was out there to cancel, and found a few more to eliminate, which I easily did through their websites.
Going forward, I’ve added an annual reminder to my calendar for a “subscription spring cleaning.” It’s important to check what’s out there, eliminate those things we no longer use – and save some money too!
