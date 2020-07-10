Is it just me or has there been an increase in email scams lately?
A couple of months ago I kept getting emails from someone claiming to represent L.A. Fitness, thanking me for opening a membership. Hmm. Last time I checked Yuma doesn’t have an L.A. Fitness. They emailed me every day.
I just ignored them and checked my credit card and bank accounts regularly to make sure I hadn’t been charged for an L.A. Fitness Membership.
They finally stopped, but now I am receiving constant emails from “AT&T,” also thanking me for opening an account.
These seem more legit than the L.A. Fitness ones because they list the client’s address (in Wichita, Kan.) and the services purchased.
Again, I am ignoring them, not clicking on any links and monitoring my bank accounts.
Is this happening to you too, readers?