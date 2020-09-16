OK, everybody, I’ve got a great business opportunity for all of you to invest in –“Randy’s Dandies,” the newest protective face mask to hit the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course I’m kidding, but what I’m not kidding about and what I’m bothered by is how many companies are suddenly producing and marketing face masks. According to one news report, there are now “20,000 shops on Etsy selling face masks.”
Holy cow!
Included on that long list of vultures, predators and scavengers, all of whom, in my opinion are taking advantage of an unfortunate situation, are Mechanix Wear, Nike, Under Armour, Hanes, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Disney, Major League Baseball, yes, Major League Baseball, and of all businesses, Vistaprint.
The clincher is fashion designer Louis Vuitton coming out with a face shield that sells for $961. No, I’m serious.
Another report described face masks as “the biggest accessory trend to come out of the pandemic,” and “… face masks and shields are officially part of our everyday outfits …”
I really don’t think so.