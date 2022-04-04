I wonder if I had a premonition weeks ago when I planted nothing but sunflowers in my garden.
They’re easy to grow, their petals unfold colorfully and they stand tall, occasionally taller than me. And if the birds don’t get to them first, I’ll pick and roast the seeds.
Still, I wondered about the wisdom of leaving no room for squash, beans, okra or some such spring crop.
Then last week I learned the sunflower, while native to North American, was introduced to Ukraine, where today it is the national flower.
If all goes as planned, 20 or more sunflowers will grow up in my garden, and I’ll just chalk them up as my gesture of defiance to Putin.
That’s not much of a contribution to the war effort, not compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars in aid our country is giving Ukraine.
Those are lots of taxpayer dollars, but I take comfort in knowing they’re going toward countering a war criminal.