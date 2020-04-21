I’ve never really been a huge video-gamer. As a kid, about the only thing I remember ever playing was one of the Backyard Sports games — like Backyard Baseball — on the computer. In my high school years, I played a little NCAA Football, and in my college years, a little FIFA — but only ever with friends, and I was never very good. Oh, and I was also a big fan of Wii Golf for a while.
But that’s the extent of my gaming. I was never obsessed; never played online. And I’ve barely played at all since college.
Lately, I wish I was into video games.
I’ve lived at two different places since the “stay-at-home” order has gone into effect, and in both places, I’ve had a roommate who passes the time playing video games — for hours on end.
Sometimes I just sit there and watch, wishing I was that easily entertained.