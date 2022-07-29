TikTok challenges can be fun – and dangerous. I’m too old to participate in them but I like watching some of them online.
It’s probably already passé, but I think I could have been persuaded to try the Tortilla challenge – as long as my opponent wasn’t a closet sadist – because it involves eventually slapping the rival with a flour tortilla.
One I definitely would not like to try is the No Poop July challenge, According to NBC News, the contest is meant as a joke, and doctors say they hope TikTokers are not seriously trying to avoid bowel movements for a month.
NBC says those claiming to be holding back are clearly faking it for the camera and making light of the situation.
Good! Let’s make sure kids know the challenge is just a joke and that they can physically harm themselves by trying it.