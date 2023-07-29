Bilingual folks: Do you ever feel like a totally different person depending on which language you’re speaking? I’ve been back and forth visiting Mexico more frequently for various reasons and each time, I do a lot of talking. While I tend to feel insecure because I’ve had nowhere near the same level of immersion in Spanish as I did English growing up, I’m finding I know more than I thought. And I’m quite a different person too.
My voice in Spanish is usually higher pitched so I tend to use feminine gendered language for myself – but it feels so wrong like an ill-fitting suit! I also tend to mask more of my neurodivergent traits and I wonder if it’s just because the vibe is different when I’m out there or if it’s because I feel a pressure to “fit in” and relate more to this heritage I’ve been somewhat disconnected from for a long time. But maybe the discrepancy is just… a bilingual thing. Anyone else ever worry about their authenticity in other languages?