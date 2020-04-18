Because of the hours that I typically clock and my windowless pre-pandemic workspace, witnessing the sunset on a weeknight was a rare occasion for me. But with all the time I’ve been able to spend at home during the past few weeks—with windows, bless it—there are very few golden-hued evenings that I miss out on.
I’ll be the first to profess my love for sunsets on the East Coast, but there’s something about them here in the Southwest that’s almost theatrical—the way the skyline transfigures from a near-drinkable blue to a fiery amber while palm fronds sway in the occasional breeze and birds soar-and-sing by the flock. There’s nothing quite like it.
Sometimes it’s the little things that keep your world warm and keep you feeling the slightest bit sane—especially in times like these.