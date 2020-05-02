Growing up in Virginia, this was always one of my favorite times of year—that interim phase between spring and summer when everything is a lush green and my grandparents are tending to their vegetable garden in hopes of reaping a bounty of sun-ripened tomatoes and the weather is optimal for driving windows-down through the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Although the scenery isn’t quite the same, Arizona’s not so bad right now either. A few weeks ago I ventured out to Palm Canyon to climb rocks and hunt for wildflowers, and I have to say, there’s something about craggy red rocks set against clear blue skies and blossoms erupting from cacti and vivid purples and yellows sprouting out of desert dirt that’s its own kind of magnificent.
While a lot of my favorite places are either closed or just too far away right now, I’m pretty happy the outdoors isn’t. Because here in Arizona, it’s definitely something to write home about.