It’s scary to see the COVID-19 daily count creep up again, not only across the country and state, but also here in Yuma. It’s especially scary with the delta variant working its way through the unvaccinated population. It seems so much more dangerous and deadly than the first versions of the coronavirus. And in Yuma, it seems to be affecting younger people.
As the delta spreads, I’ve heard it called the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” I don’t understand this. The vaccine is so readily available. I know. I know. Some people are not getting it as a political statement. Or they fear the side effects, known and unknown, because it’s so new. Some doubt its effectiveness, although that seems already proven. Although I know there is so much misinformation out there, I guess this shouldn’t be a surprise.
And it’s a personal choice. I get frustrated with the situation, but I have to keep reminding myself of that. But I’ll certainly be disappointed if everything closes again.