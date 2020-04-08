as•ter•isk
According to Mirriam-Webster, one of the definitions of “asterisk” is: “the character * thought of as being appended to something (such as an athletic accomplishment included in a record book) typically in order to indicate that there is a limiting fact or consideration which makes that thing less important or impressive than it would otherwise be.”
In my opinion, the asterisk should be used in regard to the NBA, NHL and soccer seasons, as in they should be considered over and done with, and all records accompanied by an “asterisk.”
Which brings me to the Major League Baseball season. I love baseball, but I’m not a fan of “extending” the season into November, and maybe December, nor am I a fan of playing every game in Arizona.
I believe, if and when the season starts, it should begin right where it would be normally on that date, and end on schedule.
Then we have playoffs, the World Series, and when it’s all over, the record books will show who the champions are, albeit with an asterisk.