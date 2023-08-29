Over the past few years, Arizona State athletics has descended into chaos.
It was announced on Sunday that ASU was self-imposing a postseason ban for the 2023 season, effectively the final chapter of the H fallout from recruiting violations committed in the summer of 2021.
First assistant coaches involved were dismissed. When players started to leave, the man who created this madness, Herm Edwards, with his ‘pro model’, decided to jump ship too.
You would think that with the rest of the season in limbo, you would go ahead and impose that postseason ban and get Edwards and the rest of this mess in the rear view mirror, right?
Wrong. Instead, athletic director Ray Anderson continues to drive the school’s football program into the ground to protect the image of his buddy Edwards, while eviscerating all the work new head coach Kenny Dillingham has done to revive it. Not to mention the prospective impact to team morale, just a handful of days before the season opener on Thursday.