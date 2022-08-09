Nearly 20 years ago, someone gave me a book called “John Adams” by David McCullough.
It made me realize that when it came to American history, there was a plethora of information out there that I simply didn’t know.
The history classes I had taken in high school and college barely skimmed the surface on our nation’s past. I don’t fault my teachers for that, but I was aware that when it comes to learning more, it was up to me – and I was excited by the prospect.
McCullough’s book launched me on a path of historical study for several years, as I voraciously consumed books on everything from the Supreme Court to presidential biographies.
It’s a journey that will never end, I think, because we have such a rich history to draw upon.
I was sad to see that McCullough passed away last weekend at the age of 89. He was a talented author, and I’m thankful he lit that spark of curiosity within me!
