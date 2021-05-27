I’m not sure how many times I’ve read “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Between my three younger siblings and my daughter, I’m not even sure I could count that high.
That’s OK, though, because I always had a soft spot for author Eric Carle’s books. The kids responded to the writing, sometimes saying the words along with me. Along the way, they were secretly learning about numbers and counting as the caterpillar munched his way through the pages.
It was a bonus that the vibrant illustrations were gorgeous, created with texture and depth.
Also a favorite in our home was “The Very Busy Spider,” a very battered, beloved copy of which still resides on our bookshelf.
I was sad to learn that Carle passed away on Sunday at age 91 of kidney failure, according to the New York Times.
But I’m thankful he shared his creativity with the world, a legacy that will live on for generations to come.