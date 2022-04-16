April is Autism Awareness Month and I’d be remiss to not mention it in my favorite context: the discussion of media! As part of my undergrad honors thesis at ASU, I once wrote an essay on how Star Trek: Voyager’s Seven of Nine was an “autistic-coded” character. By that, I mean that her character was never diagnosed but through her personality and behavior, she can be interpreted as autistic.
Seven is also joined by Spock and Data in being autistic-coded Trek characters. They’re what Sonya Freeman Loftis in “Imagining Autism” describes as the savant archetype: characters with elevated skills whose minds are likened to machines or computers. It’s interesting to note that all of these characters are never fully human. Some aspire to be while some run away from it.
These characters are significant representation, but I lament that, in-show, they’re generally more embraced when they become more “human” when really, they deserve to be loved as they are.