An article I recently read stated those who turn to social media as their primary news source are more likely to be inundated with “unproven claims” than the true facts about current events.
There’s an array of “news-y” articles on social media, and while some of them are valid, some are simply hyperbolic clickbait circulating to catfish those who don’t know any better – “fake news,” in layman’s terms. But, there are a few things you can look out for to avoid being misled or misinformed.
Aside from the publication date, which will tell you whether the info is current, pay attention to the site’s domain name and URL – if it’s a bunch of gibberish, it’s likely the information is, too. It’s also helpful to peruse the publication’s “About Us” section, because the language used there will give you a better idea what they’re all about. NPR offers a good rule of thumb for this that I think can be applied to the headline or body of any article that seems a bit iffy: “If it’s melodramatic and seems overblown, you should be skeptical.”