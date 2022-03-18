We recently ran a letter to the editor from a man who said he was choking on food but was too embarrassed to ask for help. Instead, he tried to dislodge the blockage by performing the Heimlich Maneuver on himself against a chair in the restaurant. It didn’t work and eventually someone else in the room came to his aid.
Choking is scary, especially that feeling of helplessness as the ability to breathe diminishes. I remember that feeling from the last time I was choking on food. I was home alone, eating lunch when a piece of baby spinach became lodged in my throat. As I struggled for air, I thought, “Really, God? I’m going to die choking on a salad? Why not let it be something sinfully good like cheesecake or brisket?”
He must have heard me because I was able to dislodge the spinach.
My advice to fellow chokers: If you want to enjoy future meals, don’t let your pride prevent you from seeking help.