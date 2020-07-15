A friend and I were talking about the people who were rescued from a canal out near Wellton, and it occurred to me that I once was guilty of the same thing – swimming in canals.
Well, sort of.
Now, I do not condone swimming in a canal, so please do not get the wrong idea about what I’m about to say.
But, “back in the day,” my brother and I would visit relatives in the Parker Valley and it was not uncommon for us to walk to the main canal to go swimming on summer days.
It was also not uncommon to find crawdads lining the canal, basking in the sun just below the water level, ready to eat me.
“They won’t bother you,” one of my cousins would say.
Then my oldest cousin would scare the crawdads away, to make things “better.”
But that didn’t help, because in my mind they were now in the water waiting for me.
Needless to say, I spent more time on crawdad watch than I did cooling off.