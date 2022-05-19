I saw a commercial for an older movie the other day where the main character – an adult – wanted to be a high school student again.
I cannot imagine going back to high school. I have no desire to take a single test ever again in my life. SAT, ACT, math, history, English … I don’t care what the topic is, the answer is nope, nope and nope.
Our high schools are wrapping up their school year right now, and from what I can see as a parent, it’s a lot of work.
There are some advantages to being a student. In theory, your parents pay for everything, and you don’t have the responsibility of adulthood. And there’s a certain appeal to that for sure.
And I love to learn new stuff. But as much as I enjoy learning, I’ll pass on final exams.
Thinking back on high school, some aspects were fun. But there are some lessons I don’t want to do twice! (I’m looking at you, high school chemistry!)