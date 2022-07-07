I had a conversat-ion with someone who has raised two successful sons, and she mentioned she had one major regret.
If she had to do it again, she would make them learn a musical instrument.
Learning an instrument has a variety of benefits. A study by the National Library of Medicine found that it fosters better communication skills, improved cognitive function, better mental health and decreased anxiety and agitation.
As a middle school student, I had to take three years of band, where I played the clarinet. Personally, I despised every moment of it. Choir, band or orchestra – three years were mandatory, and band was the wrong call for me.
Looking back, I realize I learned a lot from the experience, but at the time, I didn’t see the advantages.
I still wince at the thought of clarinet, but today, I have a deep love for music, especially when it’s live.
Readers, if you were to learn an instrument, what would you choose, and why? Let us know at letters@yumasun.com.