We’re almost there.
It’s been over four months since we’ve seen Major League Baseball on our televisions – even if it was just spring training – but now I can gladly say this is our final week without baseball until October.
I’m very excited to come home from work, flip on the television and witness live sports again. It’s going to be an unusual season – 60 games in 66 days and no fans in the stadium – but that’ll make every game played that much more important.
Scheduling is much different than we’re accustomed to. It’s going to take time adjusting to seeing superstars in their new uniforms (looking at you, Mookie Betts) and seeing some of our favorite players miss games due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Nonetheless, I’ll be enjoying my final few days outdoors because once the Atlanta Braves toss their opening pitch July 24, you won’t be able to pry me away from my TV.