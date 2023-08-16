I’m over this humidity lately. We’ve had some mornings that have been especially sticky.
I think some days, Mother Nature thinks Yuma is located in Florida or Louisiana, and gives us all the misplaced humidity.
I walk just before sunrise, and wow, sometimes it’s brutal. When I get home, it’s straight to the kitchen for a giant water.
One recent morning, at 10 a.m., it was still sticky outside, but now the sun was fully out and the thermostat had climbed to 93 degrees. Yet, as I drove through one Yuma neighborhood, I saw an older gentleman riding his bike uphill.
He was really giving it his all up that hill, and whoa. I don’t know how he was doing it.
Readers, I’m all about getting exercise. But it’s August in Yuma, and that means we need to be careful about how we spend our time outside.
I hope that man was liberally drinking water – and that he made it to his destination safely!
