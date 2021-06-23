Years ago, I flew into Bozeman, Mont., on the way to covering an Arizona Western College football game at Ricks College, in Rexburg, Idaho.
Driving to the game, I passed through West Yellowstone, where I noticed these 8-to-10-foot high poles on the side of the road every so often, marked with one-foot increments.
When I got back to Bozeman after the game, I asked my college friend, who I was spending the night with, what the poles were all about?
He explained that is how they measure how deep the snow is in the winter.
I’m telling you this story after reading fellow Yuma Sun associate Jackson Ramer’s First Take on Tuesday about how incredible it is in Montana, where he’s vacationing and playing golf, and how he doesn’t want to leave.
Well, when you’re putting on tire chains to drive anywhere in the snow in the winter up there, I’m thinking you won’t find anywhere nearby to tee it up.
As the saying goes, 100-plus-degree summer days or not, that’s why we live here!