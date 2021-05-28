We have received a few letters to the editor about increased street racing in the area. According to an Associated Press article we ran last week, street racing is indeed a growing problem in some US cities.
While I haven’t witnessed any racing, I have have had my fair share of experiences with impatient speedsters here, especially while driving home close to midnight on I-8. The other night I was about an eighth of a mile from my exit on Fortuna Road, when a sportscar raced past me and cut me off. The driver then ran the red light and hauled you-know-what on the frontage road.
That’s another thing: On my late-night drive home, I usually go about 70 mph – and the vehicles on the frontage roads are going faster than me!
The speed freaks really do come out at night. Be careful out there and always drive defensively.