Things are starting to look busy at the movies and there’s so much to talk about but the only thing I really care to talk about right now is “Beau is Afraid.”
It’s a chaotic, wild and unhinged time but it’s a great time, nonetheless! There’s so much to unpack but one of my favorite things about Ari Aster’s latest film is the way it so effectively captures the dreadful feeling that comes from fearing the worst. Do you know it?
I know when I’m driving, I’m simultaneously seeing what’s happening and predictively seeing in my mind how things could go horribly wrong. I tense up with anticipation, hoping I’m wrong – and “Beau is Afraid” feels like that, except it always goes wrong and then it gets worse in a way you wouldn’t expect.
Call me masochistic but there’s something validating about a film accurately mirroring the feeling – and it’s fascinating picking the character’s psyche apart. It’s 3 hours long and intense but it’s worth the watch.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.