Things are starting to look busy at the movies and there’s so much to talk about but the only thing I really care to talk about right now is “Beau is Afraid.”

It’s a chaotic, wild and unhinged time but it’s a great time, nonetheless! There’s so much to unpack but one of my favorite things about Ari Aster’s latest film is the way it so effectively captures the dreadful feeling that comes from fearing the worst. Do you know it?

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you