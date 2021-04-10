About a year ago, a scruffy stray cat crept onto my porch and into my dog-loving heart, eventually waltzing his way right through the front door. Now he resides here full-time and answers to the name Tom Hanks.
A product of the Humane Society of Yuma’s TNR (trap-neuter-release) program, I’ve since learned my gray-and-brown critter has a penchant for Miles Davis, belly rubs and salmon-flavored anything.
It seems word’s gotten out that Tom Hanks is well fed and looked after, because in recent weeks I’ve dodged at least four other felines trying their best to fall in step behind me as I make my way from the car to the doorstep. (The evenings I come home with fresh sushi, you’d think I was the Pied Piper.) I can’t say I blame them, though; if someone was providing quality amenities for one of my buddies at no cost, I’d probably want to get in on that deal, too.
I keep telling them this is a one-cat home and hoping that translates.