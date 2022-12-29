It’s the end of December, and bees are the last thing on my mind.
Yet on Monday, my daughter stepped on one in our driveway. Fortunately, she’s not allergic to them, but still, I was surprised.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It’s the end of December, and bees are the last thing on my mind.
Yet on Monday, my daughter stepped on one in our driveway. Fortunately, she’s not allergic to them, but still, I was surprised.
Growing up in Ohio, bees aren’t seen in the winter, and here, I don’t see many. Most of my plants that flower are already done, so bees probably don’t have much reason to be in my yard right now.
According to Britannica, bees don’t hibernate, but they do retreat to their hives to form a “winter cluster” to stay warm. This happens in temperatures below 50 degrees.
“When temperatures outside rise above 50 °F, bees will leave the hive momentarily to relieve themselves of waste. In climates where the temperatures rarely, if ever, drop below 50 °F, the honeybee colony keeps working all year-round.”
It makes sense. Ag communities like Yuma rely on bees for success. So now we know to be on the lookout for them all year round!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.