A Foothills resident was heartbroken when someone killed the honeybees on her property. Some people might be afraid of being stung. I’m one of them, but I know they are vital for ensuring our food supply, and I try to stay out of their way.
An article said that a lack of knowledge might make someone afraid of bees. But in reality, bees pollinate flowers and plants so they can produce fruit and seeds. They also “gift” us with honey, a source of antioxidants and antibacterial properties that help heal wounds and digestive issues and soothes sore throats, according to UrbanFarm.org.