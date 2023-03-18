Have you ever lived in a home where you’re not known very well at all? I used to think of it as a cramped situation where reminders of childhood wounds engulfed me but I’ve grown past it. Now I have a haven to myself in the midst of madness and although no one knows me by even the right name, I’ve found peace in becoming my own wholly distinct person. It’s funny sometimes, though. I still get surprised by how family views me. How could my mother be heartbroken that I’ll never have biological children, for example, when I’ve displayed an aversion toward parenthood since infancy? And how can anyone who knows me imagine I would be perfect for domesticity with kids? They seem nice enough for others but I’m more of a solo kid at heart, ready to bound out on an adventure at a moment’s notice. Some don’t know me too well but that’s ok, I know myself just fine!

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you