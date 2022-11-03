Election Day is right around the corner, and out of curiosity, I looked up Yuma County’s voter registration numbers.
These statistics are according to Yuma County’s Voter and Election Services.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Election Day is right around the corner, and out of curiosity, I looked up Yuma County’s voter registration numbers.
These statistics are according to Yuma County’s Voter and Election Services.
As of Oct. 3, there are 31,907 active Democrats, and 31,407 active Republicans.
There are also 3,893 inactive Democrats and 4,137 inactive Republicans, all of whom are eligible to vote.
That makes 35,800 total Democrats and 35,544 total Republicans – and readers, that’s pretty close.
There are also 803 active and inactive Libertarians.
But the most interesting category is the 46,442 people identified as “Other.” Of those, 40,015 are active.
We tend to think in terms of red or blue – an area is Republican or Democrat. But these registration numbers suggest Yumans are much more independent.
Personally, I’m OK with that. In my opinion, the key to a successful government is a blend of all voices, Republican, Democrat and Independent. All sides have solutions to offer, and if we can piece the best pieces together, I bet we’d get a lot further as a nation.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.