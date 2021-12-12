I thought saying “OK” was inoffensive. Turns out I might be offending people. Apparently, responding with an “OK” in a text or email is aggressive because the letters are all caps, signifying that a person is yelling. So some people started using “K” instead. But some people said that using only one letter is dismissive. So then some people started writing “kk” to soften the message, like “bye-bye.” Some add an exclamation point to make it sound more enthusiastic and invested.
Gretchen McCulloch, an internet linguist, says OK is not inherently rude but the length of a reply matters. “Anything that’s shorter can sound curter, anything that’s longer can sound more polite,” she told HuffPost. Which is probably why I pad my replies with “OK, great” or “OK, sounds good.”
She notes that the anxiety over “OK” vs. “kk” may depend on what era we grew up in. Older people tend to infer less tone of voice than younger ones. She suggests, instead of immediately jumping to the worst conclusion, give the “OK” offender the benefit of the doubt.