It took me a lot longer than I would have liked, especially since the Ticket-master drama, to listen to the new Taylor Swift album, “Midnights”.
I have always been a Swiftie, and can proudly say that we are one of the strongest stans of the often demonized Twitter stan culture. Feeling as though I’ve betrayed us Swifties by taking as much time as I did to listen to this incredible piece of artwork, it is unfortunate that I cannot come together with those that blessed their ears on Day One of release.