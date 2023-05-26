It was 1984, the summer of my junior year in college. I was interning at a newspaper in New York City and was in a cab with two female reporters I was accompanying to a story assignment.
“What’s Love Got to Do With It?” started playing on the radio. One reporter asked the other, “Have you heard this song by Tina Turner?” The other reporter just rolled her eyes dismissively as if saying, “That has-been? No.”
I was angry, because I loved Tina Turner.
I thought of that reporter when I heard of Tina’s passing on Wednesday and how her eventual global success and admiration made that reporter look like a fool.
Tina showed others that they too could emerge stronger and with dignity after suffering physical and/or emotional abuse.
The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll can rest easy now knowing that her courage and resilience inspired many around the world and that her music will endure forever.