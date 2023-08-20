Some people are saying that the hurricane warnings and calls for being prepared are overreactions. But I say, better to be prepared than sorry.
It’s always a good idea to be prepared for a natural disaster, before it strikes. Fortunately in Yuma, we don’t get that many, but it doesn’t mean we never will. Usually, here, it’s flooding and the occasional earthquake.
For a while now, my family has had go-bags ready with necessary items in case of evacuations and reserves of food and water in case it’s necessary to shelter in place. Remember, even in an outage, we can’t run to the store or pick up food at a restaurant. They’ll be closed.
It’s also a good idea to have a family plan in place, where to meet, what to do, in case of an emergency. Overprepared? Maybe, but again, I’d rather be ready than caught unprepared.
I do have to admit I do have trouble with one recommendation: keeping my gas tank at least half filled. Going to the gas station is just one of those things I keep putting off. Working on it!