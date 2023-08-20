Some people are saying that the hurricane warnings and calls for being prepared are overreactions. But I say, better to be prepared than sorry.

It’s always a good idea to be prepared for a natural disaster, before it strikes. Fortunately in Yuma, we don’t get that many, but it doesn’t mean we never will. Usually, here, it’s flooding and the occasional earthquake.

