We’re in the middle of another COVID-19 surge. The entire week, every place I called or visited, people were out sick with the coronavirus.
Back in June 2020, when my family and I got COVID, hardly anyone knew of anyone else who had gotten the infection. We were among the first for most of our family and friends.
Nowadays, we all know someone, actually several someones, who have gotten the virus, even a couple of times. Some have even suffered losses.
Thankfully, we survived with moderate symptoms. Of course, if we knew then what we know now, we probably would have taken my mother-in-law to the hospital. She was in bed for a week, unable to wake up for most of the time. We thought she needed to rest. Now we know that it’s a symptom that requires a trip to the ER. But thankfully she recovered too.
I’ve heard people say, maybe it’s just better to get it over with. Sure, most people will recover, the great majority at home. However, it’s a gamble because you don’t know how your body will react. So it’s better to be safe and stay healthy.