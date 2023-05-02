Recently, five NFL players received gambling-related suspen-sions of varying degree due to violating the league’s gambling policy.
In so many words, the policy explains that NFL players cannot bet on any NFL activity or event and cannot bet on any sport when inside a team venue or facility.
Furthermore, NFL employees are not allowed to sports bet on anything, including NFL or non-NFL events, which is bothersome.
This rule enables NFL stars to bet any sizable amount of their money on anything from Japanese pro baseball to Italian soccer, but prevents the average team accountant or digital content creator from flipping five bucks into a $20,000 payout on an eight-leg longshot parlay at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Okay, maybe that was a bit of a stretch.
The point I’m trying to make is why can’t the average team employee have a shot with their money on the line? If anything, shouldn’t the players be the ones who are banned?