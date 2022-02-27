Online searches for puppies have skyrocketed during the pandemic. The term “puppies for sale” receives over a quarter of a million internet searches every month, according to Veterinarians.org.
And, of course, scammers take advantage. In a typical puppy scam, the seller claims you can’t see the puppy in person first due to COVID and requires a deposit to reserve the puppy through Western Union, MoneyGram, Zelle or Cash App.
Arizona is in the Top 15 for most puppy scams overall and the Top 15 for most reported puppy scams per 100,000 people. To mark National Justice for Animals Week (Feb. 23-28), veterinarians.org noted that from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2021, 3,000 puppy scams were reported, 165% more than during the same period in 2019.
When searching for a new puppy, try animal shelters and rescue groups which allow prospective adopters to interact with animals. Adoption fees also tend to be lower. And adopting from these groups helps reduce animal overpopulation in shelters, allowing more animals in need to be taken in and cared for.