We have some aggressive birds living in our neighborhood.
My neighbor’s cat, Auggie, has been tormented by these birds. Recently, Auggie came home with a beak-sized gash on the top of her head.
The birds do not care if humans are nearby. Auggie ventured onto the porch while her humans were outside with her, and in swooped the birds … and they were flappy and furious.
My guess is that Auggie got too close to a nest. Or maybe she took out a nest. I know she’s taken out two birds in recent weeks, so maybe this is simple retaliation.
When it’s Cat vs. Bird, the cat generally wins. But when it’s Cat vs. Flock of Birds, it’s a different story. And it’s amazing just how loud these birds are whenever poor Auggie comes near.
Online research reveals we might be dealing with mockingbirds, which reportedly can be “fiercely territorial” during mating season.
I guess until that’s over, the neighborhood cats had better watch out!